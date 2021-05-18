Miranda Lambert longs for dive bar camaraderie in “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks”

RCA Records Nashville/Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert pays homage to the shuttered bars during the COVID-19 pandemic in her new track, “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks.”

Revealed exclusively during the premiere of The Marfa Tapes Film earlier this month, the song was written solely by Miranda at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers a look into her mindset as she paints a solemn image of a dark, empty bar, devoid of its usual “rowdy and reckless” patrons.

“They’ve closed down the honky tonks/And now my world ain’t turnin’/The jukebox ran out of change/And the neon lights ain’t buzzin’/And there ain’t nothing sadder/Than covering Haggard/And nobody singin’ along,” Miranda sings in the chorus of the acoustic number.

Following its online debut earlier this month, The Marfa Tapes Film is now available on Apple TV. The Marfa Tapes, Miranda’s collaborative acoustic album alongside Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, was released on May 7 and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

