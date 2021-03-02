Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban & more featured in Time Life’s ‘Austin City Limits Country’

Time Life

Generations of country music artists are coming together for Austin City Limits.

Time Life has compiled five decades of performances from the long running Texas-based music show into a 10-DVD set, Austin City Limits Country.

The collection features performances pulled from the archives of Johnny Cash‘s “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whoever’s in New England” by Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying” and much more, along with performances by modern country acts including Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton.

Charley Pride, Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton are also featured, in addition to many collaborative performances such as Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson‘s duet of “Crazy” from the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame 2014 event and Sheryl Crow and Kris Kristofferson singing “Me And Bobby McGee” during ACL‘s 40th anniversary special in 2014.

Austin City Limits Country is available now.

By Cillea Houghton

