Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall + Jack Ingram preview ‘The Marfa Tapes’ documentary

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram are taking fans inside the making of their Grammy-nominated album, The Marfa Tapes, with an upcoming documentary film.

The movie, which has the same name as the album, will add a visual element to the Texas trio’s raw, acoustic project, which they recorded while on a songwriting and music-making trip to Marfa, Texas. The project captures the live energy of the songs, as well as the ambient noises of planes overhead, cows in a neighboring pasture and coyotes howling in the distance.

“It’s scary, it’s risky, it’s very, very vulnerable, to not have any fixes,” Miranda explains in a trailer for the documentary. “To not have any production. To just let the wind blow, and the birds, and the cows, and kinda let it be.”

The Marfa Tapes documentary film premieres January 20 on Paramount+.

