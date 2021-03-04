Miranda Lambert is getting her own downtown Nashville bar, Casa Rosa

ABC

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line: What do all these country stars have in common? They’ve all got their own bars on downtown Nashville’s buzzing Broadway strip. Now, Miranda Lambert is joining their ranks.



The “Bluebird” star will become the first female country performer to have her own little Nashville hotspot, according to the Nashville Business Journal. Called Casa Rosa — which means Pink House — the place will open this year at 308 Broadway, in a 17,400 square foot building that is already outfitted as a bar/restaurant space.

Per the Nashville Business Journal, permits show that Casa Rosa is undergoing some renovations, with a mezzanine and two restrooms being added to its second floor.



Located right in the heart of all the Broadway action, the building is across the street from Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar and a block or so from Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.



Miranda partnered with TC Restaurant Group to open her new hot spot. The dining and entertainment company is also responsible for Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge, Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House and more celebrity bars.



The news comes at the end of a busy week for Miranda: She recently shared her collaboration with rocker Elle King, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”





