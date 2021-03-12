Miranda Lambert gives new life to “Tin Man” with Jack Ingram, Jon Randall on ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Sony Music Nashville

Back in 2017, Miranda Lambert touched a nerve with audiences with her plaintive heartbreak ballad, “Tin Man,” which won ACM Song of the Year and was a top-20 hit at country radio.

Now, the singer’s letting listeners in to the song’s stripped-down origins with a new version on The Marfa Tapes, a collection she recorded in Marfa, Texas with frequent collaborators and fellow Texans Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.



This intimate new recording of “Tin Man” is one of 15 tracks on The Marfa Tapes, which is set to arrive in full on May 7. It’s not the only song on the project that fans have heard before: “Tequila Does,” included on the singer’s most recent album, Wildcard, also makes an appearance on the track list.

Earlier this month, Miranda, Jon and Jack shared the first new song of the project, “In His Arms.” At the time, the trio described exactly what made the town of Marfa so special, and what keeps them returning to it for creative inspiration.

“I’ll never forget pulling into Marfa that first night at four a.m.,” recalls Miranda. “The stars were like nothing I’d ever seen before, just this endless blanket hanging so low you could reach up and touch them. I immediately understood why this place is so special.”

Adds Jon, “There’s no TV, no radio, nothing to do out there but pour a cocktail, sit around the campfire and talk. Eventually, that just inevitably leads to songs.”



The trio of Texans also revealed this week that they’ll kick off the Austin City Limits series’ 47th season next month, recording an episode in front of a limited-capacity crowd.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.