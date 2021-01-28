Miranda Lambert gets nostalgic for in-person shows with “Tequila Does” live video

ABC

Back before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down large-scale in-person events, Miranda Lambert was out on the road for her 2019 Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.



Like the rest of the country music industry, Miranda has now been off the road for nearly a year, with tour plans still on hold until it’s safe to gather in large numbers again. But in the meantime, she’s revisiting the magic of live music by releasing the performance video for “Tequila Does.”

“Filmed this at a show before everything shut down,” Miranda commented on social media. “Miss singing with y’all. But love that you have given this song a life of its own since day one.”

The clip shows every aspect of a live concert, from fan tickets being scanned at the door to the singer taking a shot with her band mates backstage before the show.



“Tequila Does” comes off of Miranda’s latest studio album, Wildcard. The project features her single, “Bluebird,” which was her first chart-topping hit since 2014.





