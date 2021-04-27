Miranda Lambert breaks down crying at first live concert: “I missed y’all so much”

ABC

Miranda Lambert has been patiently waiting until she could safely perform live before an audience and, over the weekend, that day finally came.

The “Bluebird” singer shared an emotional video of her making that long-awaited return to the stage, where the sound of a cheering audience brought tears to her eyes.

Miranda, who sang before a crowd at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, said the performance was her “first show back in over a year.” During the opening notes of “The House That Built Me,” the 37-year-old country star starts crying, which prompts the audience to rise to their feet and cheer even harder.

Touched by the display, paired with a supportive hug from one of her crew members, the country singer expressed, “I missed yall [sic] so much.”

Miranda attempts to sing again and gets through a few more lines before she finds herself fighting back tears once more.

Thankfully, the Grammy winner had the audience helping her out and they took over singing duties while she pulled herself together.

“First show back. Love y’all,” she captioned the video, signing off with a red heart emoji.

The show was among the three sold-out performances she had at the venue over the weekend. Miranda has yet to lay out her complete list of summer touring plans.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 protections in March, which included doing away with mask mandates and capacity limits at venues.

