Miranda Lambert and Elle King send "Drunk" to top of ‘Billboard’ charts

Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Miranda Lambert and Elle King sit atop multiple charts this week with their collaborative song, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home).”

The lively track has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Sales charts. The duet is also climbing the country charts, and is currently in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart alongside Miranda’s solo single, “Settling Down.”

The twosome are no strangers to the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart. Their previous collaboration with Miranda’s 2019 Roadside Bar & Pink Guitars tour mates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack on “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” peaked at #7. It was also named Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards.

“Drunk” was co-written by Elle and producer Martin Johnson. Elle and Miranda recorded the song in Nashville and New York before the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

