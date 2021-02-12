Miranda Lambert adds two dates to her series of socially-distanced Texas shows

ABC

Less than a week after Miranda Lambert announced three socially-distanced, limited capacity shows in her home state of Texas, tickets for all three dates have sold out.

In response, Miranda announced on social media this week that she’s adding two more shows, which will take place on May 1 and May 2. All five shows will take place at Billy Bob’s, a famous honky tonk in Fort Worth.

“I cannot wait to get home. I cannot wait to get back on that stage. I have missed y’all terribly,” Miranda gushed in a video message to her fans.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale March 5, though Miranda’s fan club members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning March 3.



The string of shows will mark the first time Miranda is getting back onstage for an in-person concert in over a year. When she first announced the concerts, the singer emphasized that that each show will follow “strict” COVID-19 protocols in order to keep fans safe.



Miranda launched her Wildcard Tour in January of 2020, but like many other artists, she had to wipe her show calendar clean when pandemic shutdowns began.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.