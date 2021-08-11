Midland will ‘Set It Straight’ on their new podcast, diving into country’s greatest myths and legends

Harper Smith

Country trio Midland are trying their hand at the podcasting world beginning this month. They’re the hosts of a new Amazon podcast called Set It Straight: Myths and Legends, a series that will take a deep dive through the annals of country music history and lore.

“Set it Straight: Myths and Legends is a chance for us to dive into the fascinating folklore and fables in and around country music and gives us an excuse to hang and informally chat with some of our biggest musical and artistic heroes,” says band mate Mark Wystrach.

First up, Garth Brooks will regale the Midland guys with the story of his infamous 1996 Fan Fair Meet and Greet, in which he wound up signing autographs for 23 hours straight.

Then, over the course of the podcast’s first season, guests like Darius Rucker and Wynonna Judd will share the remarkable stories of how they got their starts. Martina McBride will also tell the improbable story of how she got her big break while on merch duty on Garth Brooks’ tour.

“This is a real-life Cinderella story: Martina McBride went from selling merch for Garth Brooks to opening for Garth Brooks seemingly overnight,” comments Midland’s Cameron Duddy. “Is it true? We had to talk to the legend herself to find out.”

Set It Straight: Myths and Legends launches August 25, but you can hear a trailer for the show now.

