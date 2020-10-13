Mickey Guyton shares her perspective in "Heaven Down Here" video

Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton finds hope in the chaos in the video for her thoughtful song, “Heaven Down Here.”

In the all-encompassing clip, Mickey captures sobering shots of empty classrooms and stadiums, damaged homes from natural disasters, and a doctor dressed in PPE.

There’s an aerial shot of quiet city streets that are later filled with protestors, the camera focusing in on a sign that reads “love not hate,” as Mickey uses her powerful voice to tell a higher power, “we could use a little more heaven down here.”

The video ends with a series of uplifting images, ranging from a young girl running freely through an open field as she flies a kite to majestic horses galloping through the ocean.

“Heaven Down Here” is Mickey’s current single off her latest EP, Bridges. She’s set to perform the track during the CMT Awards on October 21, airing at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

