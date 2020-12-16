Mickey Guyton says Charley Pride "means the world to me"

Phylicia J.L. Munn

Mickey Guyton is paying tribute Charley Pride following his recent passing at age 86 from complications of COVID-19.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mickey credits Pride for paving the way for her as a Black woman in country music. “Charley Pride means the world to me. His voice and his bravery made it possible for me to be able to have a career in country music,” she professes, adding that it was his person, as well as the impact of his music, that inspires her.

“The fact that he was a Black man in country music resonated with me more than any particular song. His music moved people,” she declares.

Mickey’s single “Black Like Me,” released in June in the wake of the death of George Floyd, is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, making her the first Black female solo artist ever to be nominated for an award at the ceremony.

“Artists can further his legacy by daring to be seen and bravely taking risks,” Mickey adds. “Continue to make music that moves people like Charley did.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.