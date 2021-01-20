Mickey Guyton posts sweet pregnancy update: “Baby I’m so glad that you’re mine”

ABC/Image Group LA

Mickey Guyton is gearing up to welcome her first child any day now, and the singer posted a sweet and glamorous snapshot from her maternity shoot on social media.



In the photograph, the “Black Like Me” star cradles her stomach, dressed in a black top with her hair styled into flowing “Stop for a minute. Baby I’m so glad that you’re mine,” Mickey captioned her post, nodding to the lyrics of the 1991 hit “Baby, Baby,” by singer, and wife of Vince Gill, Amy Grant.



It’s the second maternity photoshoot shot Mickey’s shared in the past week. The first was a powerful black and white image of Mickey and her baby bump, accompanied by a quote on motherhood from Maya Angelou.



Late last year, Mickey revealed she’s expecting a boy, adding that the prospect of raising a Black son weighed heavily on her in light of the racial injustice she’s seen happen both to her husband and also across the nation, especially during 2020. Still, in conversation with People, she described her baby-to-be as “an absolute miracle.”

While the singer hasn’t shared her exact due date, Mickey did recently joke that her labor was fast approaching. “I’m officially 9 months pregnant,” she tweeted last weekend. “Lord give me strength and comfort for what is coming next.”

“Stop for a minute. Baby I’m so glad that you’re mine.” -Amy Grant 📸💄: @DAndreMichael pic.twitter.com/5Jxo1YbVWd — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) January 20, 2021





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.