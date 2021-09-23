Mickey Guyton named Breakout Artist of the Year at CMT Artists of the Year ceremony

CMT

Mickey Guyton will be honored as the Breakout Artist of the Year at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year celebration.

“We are thrilled to honor the immensely talented Mickey Guyton as this year’s ‘Breakout Artist of the Year,'” says Leslie Fram, CMT’s senior vice president of music and talent. “After relentlessly chasing her dreams in country music for years, her perseverance, tenacity and spirit have culminated in this spectacular moment of recognition where she’s finally receiving the credit she deserves.

“Congratulations Mickey!” Fram adds. “We look forward to celebrating with you, and all of our honorees on October 13th.”

Mickey is only the fourth artist to be named Breakout Artist of the Year, following in the footsteps of Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley McBryde.

Chris and Kelsea will be honored at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year celebration, along with Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown and Luke Combs. The ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, on Wednesday, October 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CMT.

