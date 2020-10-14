Mickey Guyton is expecting a son: "This baby is an absolute miracle"

Chelsea Thompson

Mickey Guyton and her husband Grant Savoy will welcome a son next year.

After announcing in August that she is pregnant, Mickey shares with People that the couple is expecting a baby boy in February. “This baby is an absolute miracle,” she says.

The singer also explains how she and her husband have experienced racism throughout their lives, a reality she presents in her song “Black Like Me” released in June, days before she learned she was pregnant.

“I’ve seen racial injustice happen to my husband. I’ve had a ‘Karen’ falsely make claims against him and say some of the most heinous things, like the n-word. I’m growing this Black child in my belly that is going to have to face this,” Mickey declares. “I pray for him.”

The singer also admits that when she first learned the news of her pregnancy, she felt a mix of emotions about how to balance motherhood with her growing career, describing the feeling as being a “deer in the headlights.”

“In my mind, as a woman in the music industry, you think, ‘Oh, I can’t be pregnant and have a career. I can’t be a mom and have a career.’ I thought those things,” Mickey explains. “I had to just completely do some deprogramming in my mind and realize that we all deserve happiness and we all deserve a family.”

She adds that she will wholly accept her child for whatever they choose to be in life. “I just want to support it in every way that I can,” she says.

Mickey’s baby news follows the release of the video for the powerhouse singer’s latest single, “Heaven Down Here.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.