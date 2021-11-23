Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton & Carrie Underwood score nominations at 2022 Grammy Awards

CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Chris Stapleton and Mickey Guyton are the most nominated country acts at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday, H.E.R. announced the nominees in the country music categories of Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Both Chris and Mickey scored three nods a piece, Mickey nominated for her debut album, Remember Her Name, while Chris’ Starting Over, which was named Album of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards, also appears in multiple categories.

Kacey Musgraves and Brothers Osborne picked up a pair of nominations each. “Camera Roll” lands Kacey in the categories of Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, while Brothers Osborne are up for Best Country Album for Skeletons and Duo/Group Performance for the personal “Younger Me.”

Carrie Underwood also scored two nods for her hit duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You,” and Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior, her debut gospel album released in 2021.

Among the first-time nominees are Jimmie Allen, who appears in the coveted Best New Artist category, and Walker Hayes, who is nominated for his viral hit, “Fancy Like.”

Carly Pearce helped announce the nominations at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles where she unveiled the nominees in the Americana, blues and folk music categories.

Here are the country nominees at the 2022 Grammy Awards:

Best Country Album

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

The Battle of Dood and Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Best Country Song

“Fancy Like” — Songwriters: Walker Hayes, Cameron Bartolini Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, (Walker Hayes)

“Better Than We Found It” — Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll” — Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley (Thomas Rhett)

“Remember Her Name” — Songwriters: Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram, Parker Welling (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

“All I Do is Drive” — Jason Isbell

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean ft. Carrie Underwood

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

“Chasing After You” — Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Miranda Lambert & Elle King

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.