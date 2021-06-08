Mickey Guyton, Carrie Underwood & more to honor CMT Equal Play Award winner Linda Martell

CMT

Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Mickey Guyton and more will honor Linda Martell when she is honored with the CMT Equal Play Award at the CMT Awards tomorrow night.

Linda rose to country fame in the late 1960s, releasing the top 25 hit “Color Him Father” in 1969 and made history as the first Black female solo country artist to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

During the ceremony, Mickey will present the award to the trailblazing singer, while 2020 CMT Equal Play Award recipient Jennifer Nettles, Rissi Palmer and Our Native Daughters member Rhiannon Giddens will also be on hand to celebrate Linda.

The award is named after CMT’s initiative that boasts a 50/50 balance of male and female artist airplay on its platforms, in addition to promoting diversity.

The CMT Awards air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

