Michael Ray to join ‘The Doctors’ on Friday

Sean Hagwell

Michael Ray is sitting down with The Doctors this week.

On Friday, the country star will appear on the daytime talk show to discuss the importance of staying healthy in light of the recent passing of his grandfather and uncle due to heart complications. The singer will also discuss how music has helped him stay healthy by serving as a form of therapy.

“We live in a society where we’re telling young people not to check on their hearts, but we have so much stress put on us nowadays that more and more young people are dying of heart attacks,” Michael says in a statement. “We need to spread awareness on this issue and on the symptoms and teach kids how to eat better. There’s a lot we can fix if we know early on.”

The Florida native will also present the Warehouse Sessions Livestream on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET. featuring a full-band performance that includes his current single, “Whiskey and Rain.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.