Michael Ray to drop new song “Picture” on Friday

Michael Ray has new music coming this week.

The hitmaker teamed up with Hardy and David Garcia to write the autobiographical “Picture,” set for release on Friday.

According to a statement, the song is inspired by memories from a family photograph, and finds Michael reflecting on the changing seasons of life as he sings, “One day we’re barefoot, young and alive/The next we’re a story in a three-by-five/That somebody’s sure glad to have.”

The Florida native wrote the song the day of his Uncle Terry‘s funeral in 2020 and was inspired by a quote from his friend about how, after we pass on, we become memories that loved ones can reflect on through photos.

“I wanted it to write it very autobiographically. This last year has made me so appreciative of the people who can just sit still with me, reflect and reminisce,” Michael shares. “I hope that when people hear this song, it’s not something that brings sadness. It’s something that brings joy.”

Michael’s is currently climbing the charts with “Whiskey and Rain,” the lead single off his forthcoming album.

