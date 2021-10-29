Michael Ray rounds up an all-star cast for his “Higher Education” music video

Michael Ray will debut the music video for his album title track, “Higher Education” tonight, and he’s bringing a rowdy crowd of friends along to help him do it.

Lee Brice, Kid Rock, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and Tim Montana are all featured guests on Michael’s song, an anthemic tip-of-the-hat to the working-class life lessons the singer and his pals have all learned outside the classroom.

Tonight, Lee and Tim are helping Michael introduce the visual aspect of the song to fans: They’ll join him for a YouTube Premium-exclusive after-party, which will take place directly after the video premieres on YouTube at 6 p.m. CT.

Michael recently got warmed up for his music video’s debut with a stop on Fox and Friends, where he and Tim — who’s also a songwriter on “Higher Education” — discussed the track. They also shared a performance video of the song, which was filmed at Music City venue the Nashville Palace.

