“Memorize You”: Laine Hardy gears up for a hot summer with his beachy new love anthem

Dustin Haney

Laine Hardy returns this week with “Memorize You,” a feel-good new single that the singer says he can’t wait to play live.

“Let’s go!” gushes Laine. “I’ve been so excited to get this out since the moment I heard the mix. I’ve been asking and asking when we could put it out. Well, it’s here and it’s time to hit the road and play it for the fans.”

Bubbly and flirtatious, the song captures all the butterflies and carefree euphoria of a summer fling with a new love interest. “What makes you laugh, makes you dance, makes you fall / Like only love can do / Gimme some time with your smile, baby / I just wanna memorize you,” Laine sings in the chorus.

To go along with his new song, Laine premiered a music video on Friday that follows a young couple as they fall in love across a number of different beach-side settings in Florida.

Laine, who is a former American Idol champ, will head back to the familiar stage during this Sunday’s episode of Idol on ABC. He’ll perform during the penultimate show of the season, as the top four artists compete for their chance to head to the finale next week.

