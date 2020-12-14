Melissa Villaseñor delivers Dolly Parton impression on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor delivered a spot-on impression of Dolly Parton during the Weekend Update segment of the show.

Dressed in a Dolly Parton costume complete with a wig, bedazzled white dress and enhanced cleavage, Melissa coyly tells Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost that she’s only there to perform Christmas songs, and not impersonate Dolly.

But then, Melissa opens her three-song set with a spot-on impression of Dolly singing “Holly Jolly Christmas” before delivering a new rendition of “Jingle Bells,” set to the tune of “Jolene.”

“News flash, I want to be Dolly, who doesn’t? She’s the coolest. She’s a great singer, she writes her own songs, she donated a million dollars to the vaccine,” Melissa declares between songs, rounding out her impression by singing what she jokingly refers to as her favorite hymn she used to hear at midnight mass — Dolly’s iconic “9 to 5.”

In a follow-up Instagram post, Melissa shares that Dolly’s book Dream More offered her a source of comfort during the pandemic.

“@dollyparton i love you. Early in pandemic i was alone for while at home and i was desperate for someone to bring me comfort and i found dolly’s audiobook “dream more” it made me cry and smile and laugh and believe again,” the comedian writes.

Dolly hosted and performed on SNL in 1989.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.