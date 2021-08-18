Remy & Kasey

McDonald’s Adding New Donut To Breakfast Menu

McDonald’s is adding to its breakfast selection with a new glazed donut. It hits menus in the US beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald’s said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.