McDonald’s Adding New Donut To Breakfast Menu

McDonald’s is adding to its breakfast selection with a new glazed donut. It hits menus in the US beginning on September 1 for a limited time. McDonald’s said the donut is coated in a sweet glaze that tears apart to make it shareable. Similar to its other bakery items, which includes an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll, the donut is also available all day.

.@McDonalds will introduce the Glazed Pull Apart Donut for a limited time in September. It’s the first LTO for its McCafé Bakery lineup.https://t.co/rhzXQlDbIj pic.twitter.com/9uEmEjm0DZ — Restaurant Business (@RB_magazine) August 17, 2021