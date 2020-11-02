Matt Stell sends "Everywhere but On" to top of ‘Billboard’ country airplay chart

Dustin Haney

Matt Stell is back at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, “Everywhere but On.”

This marks Matt’s second consecutive chart-topper, following his 2019 debut, “Prayed For You,” which made him the only country artist in 2019 to send his debut single to the top of the chart.

“Everywhere but One” is featured on Matt’s new eight-song EP, Better Than That.

“It is tough for me to be at a loss for words, but I am. As a songwriter, to experience this twice in a row is just the best feeling,” the Arkansas native says. “There is a lot of me in this song and that makes this extra special. I am so grateful to country radio and all of the hard-working people on my team!”

To commemorate the achievement, Matt has made a $5,000 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital via his Give a Damn Foundation that he launched in this year, supporting other charities including Doctors Without Borders and the Humane Society.

By Cillea Houghton

