Matt Stell honoring frontline workers with Frontline Fest in Nashville

Matthew Berinato

Matt Stell and several of his country peers are giving back to frontline workers.

On July 12, Matt will team up with Whiskey Jam, a weekly live music event in Nashville, to present Frontline Fest in celebration of frontline workers, with additional performances by Tenille Arts, Walker Hayes, Collin Raye, Hannah Dasher, Adam Doleac and Southerland.

Any frontline worker who presents their work ID will be able to skip the line and head straight to the stage. The concert holds sentimental value, as Matt’s aunt is a frontline worker in his home state of Arkansas.

“What’s better than a Whiskey Jam parking lot shindig with a fresh crop of bada** country artists on the rise along with a bona fide solid gold country legend you ask? Well the answer is honoring our frontline healthcare workers while we throw all the way down,” Matt says in a statement, in anticipation of the event.

The concert is free and will take place in the parking lot of of Loser’s bar in Nashville at 7 p.m. ET.

