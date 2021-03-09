Maren Morris will be competing against herself at Sunday’s Grammys

AlexFerrari

Maren Morris is one of only three country artists who’ll perform on the 63rd Annual Grammys on Sunday, alongside her fellow female vocalists Miranda Lambert and Mickey Guyton.

Like lots of folks, Maren’s wondering what the night will look like in the era of COVID-19, as the Recording Academy hasn’t revealed much, other than that “Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart.”

“I’m kind of interested in how the Grammys will do their ceremony, because obviously it’s still pretty crazy with COVID,” Maren says. “And I mean, we’re just kind of hearing little bits of information every other day or so about how they’re gonna do it.

With one Grammy win already for Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church” in 2016, Maren could take home another trophy for Best Country Song at the Grammys.

“Being nominated in a year where there were a lot of great country songs,” Maren observes, “like, all of our friends are in this category — like ‘The Bones,’ and then my band, The Highwaymen, also is nominated with ‘Crowded Table.’ So I’m like competing against my own band.”

“And then ‘Some People Do,’ Old Dominion,” she continues. “I mean, there’s so many amazing songs in that category. So, yeah, being nominated this year is fun.”

Completing that category are Miranda’s “Bluebird,” as well as “More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress, who’s also up for the prestigious all-genre Best New Artist honor.

You can tune in to see how this year’s Grammys play out Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.





By Stephen Hubbard

