Maren Morris to perform at 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Maren Morris is set to take the stage at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

The three-day event that takes over wine country in Napa Valley, California Labor Day weekend September 3-5 will combine music, wine, food and brews. It also boasts a spa, culinary stage and silent disco.

Maren is the lone country act among a variety of pop and rock acts including Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Guns N’ Roses, Megan Thee Stallion, Mavis Staples, Foo Fighters, Brandi Carlile and many more.

“The Bones” hitmaker was part of the original lineup scheduled for the 2020 festival, which was moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three-day tickets go on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.