Maren Morris shares her COVID-19 vaccination experience to help curb vaccine hesitancy

As COVID-19 cases rise across the nation and live music events begin imposing new safety protocols, Maren Morris is speaking out about her experience receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After seeing vax stories trending, I wanted to share mine as well for any of those still hesitant,” the singer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “We all want shows to return & this can help forward that!”

She then detailed the side effects she experienced getting the Pfizer shot, explaining that the first jab left her “a little sleepy for a day,” and the second resulted in “flu-like symptoms for a day & then felt fine.”

In the comments section, many of Maren’ fans shared their own experiences with the vaccine and the side effects they experienced afterwards.

Maren’s post comes on the heels of an announcement from concert giant Live Nation, who said earlier this week that they’ll begin offering touring artists the option to mandate proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test for entry at their shows. Some big festivals, like Milwaukee Summerfest and Bonnaroo, have since said they’ll choose to implement those rules.

A few individual artists, like Jason Isbell, have also been vocal about their decision to only play shows where proof of vaccination or a negative test can be verified.

In music news, Maren and her singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd, are currently inside country radio’s Top 20 with their duet, “Chasing After You.”

