Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton, Sam Hunt + more step out in Nashville for ACM Party for a Cause

Getty Images/Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

The Academy of Country Music’s annual Party for a Cause returned on Tuesday night, with stars such as Sam Hunt, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Keith Urban and Old Dominion taking the stage to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

It was the first time that the Party for the Cause had ever taken place at the venue. Typically, the event is held in Las Vegas surrounding the ACM Awards, but that awards show moved to Nashville in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, this year’s event precedes the ACM Honors celebration, which will take place on Wednesday night at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Carly Pearce, who also performed during the Party for a Cause, is the host of the 2021 ACM Honors.

Other Party for a Cause performers included Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Tenille Townes and Caitlyn Smith. As always, the event benefited ACM Lifting Lives, which is the Academy’s charitable arm.

