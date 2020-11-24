Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton & more react to Grammy nominations

ABC

Many country stars turned to social media to share their gratitude following Tuesday morning’s announcement of the 2021 Grammy Award nominations.

Mickey Guyton made history by becoming the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for a Grammy in a country category, when “Black Like Me” earned a nod for Best Country Solo Performance.

“I am speechless,” Mickey shared in a statement. “This nomination is a testament to never give up and live your truth. I can’t think of a better song to make history with than ‘Black Like Me’ and I hope that I can continue to help open doors for other women and people who look like me.”

Fellow first-time nominee Ingrid Andress was blown away by her nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best New Artist.

“THIS. CANNOT. BE. REAL. 3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ARE YOU KIDDING ME RN????? IM SCREAMING,” she professed on Instagram. “I am truly honored that the music my friends and i write is something you all can relate to. I will never forget this feeling. Thank you thank you thank you.”

For Dan + Shay, their collaboration with Justin Bieber on “10,000 Hours” is the hit that keeps on giving, scoring them a nod for Best Country Duo/Group performance.

“Thank you so much to the nomination committees for considering us, it truly means the world. we’re proud to share this moment with our friend @justinbieber, and all the wonderful fans who got us here,” the duo wrote on Instagram.

Maren Morris used social media to congratulate her fellow nominees for Best Country Song, for which she earned two nominations: for “The Bones” and The Highwomen‘s “Crowded Table.” Ashley McBryde also commended the artists she’s nominated alongside for Best Country Album, stating, “excited isn’t a big enough word for this feeling.”

Here are other country stars’ reactions to their Grammy nominations:

Lady A: “Thank you to every single person that has listened to this song and made it part of their story.”

Old Dominion: “It’s incredibly rewarding to be recognized in such a huge way for putting ourselves out there.”

Little Big Town: “Beyond grateful and completely blown away.”

Brandi Carlile: “I am so unbelievably proud to be nominated in these categories!”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.