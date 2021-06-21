Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves & more sign letter supporting Equality Act

John Shearer/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves are among the more than 300 artists who have signed a letter supporting the passage of the Equality Act.

Created by The Ally Coalition and the Equality Time Coalition, the “Music In Action for The Equality Act!“ is a letter on behalf of the music community in support of the Equality Act, legislation introduced by Congress that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, protecting members of the LGBTQIA+ community from facing discrimination in the workplace, housing, education and more.

“As musicians and artists, we strongly believe that all people should be welcomed and celebrated as their true, authentic selves,” The Ally Coalition states. “We believe that the passage of the Equality Act is an essential part in protecting trans youth and all LGBTQ people by providing full protections to the most marginalized communities from discrimination.”

Brothers Osborne and Tenille Townes are among the other country artists who have signed the letter. T.J. Osborne made history earlier this year when he became the first openly gay artist signed to a major country label.

Taylor Swift, Bebe Rexha and James Taylor are also part of the vast list of artists who have added their names to the letter.

