Maren Morris is auctioning her 2020 CMAs red carpet dress to benefit the Black Women’s Health Imperative

During her acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, Maren Morris made a point to spotlight Black female artists who don’t always get the recognition they deserve.



The singer’s long been vocal about her passion for parity in the music industry, and now she’s using her glamorous awards show look to further racial justice in health care, too.



People reports that Maren has teamed with ChicRelief.com to auction off her Dolce & Gabbana 2020 CMAs red carpet look, a dramatic, boudoir-style kimono set that Maren’s stylist says the singer picked out “about three months ago.”

100% of the proceeds will benefit the Black Women’s Health Imperative, an organization that works to advance public health initiatives and support the health and wellness of Black women and girls.



This isn’t the first time that Maren has supported that cause. Back in August, she also selected it as the charity of her choice in partnership with Little Spoon’s “Is This Normal?” campaign, in which the singer answered questions from fellow new moms about postpartum depression and more.



Maren’s Dolce & Gabbana dress was one of two outfits she picked out for the 2020 CMAs. The other is a shimmering Peter Dundas dress that the singer wore to perform her CMA-winning hit, “The Bones.”

By Carena Liptak

