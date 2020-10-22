Maren Morris is among the artists scheduled to appear at a massive Joe Biden campaign concert

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris will be making an appearance at a sprawling upcoming concert for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign.



The event, dubbed “I Will Vote,” features a massive list of performers from all genres. Cher, Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews and The Black Eyed Peas are just a few of the artists set to perform or make an appearance during the show.



Biden himself will take part in the event, alongside his wife, Jill Biden, vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.



Additionally, a number of A-List actors are on deck to appear, including Armie Hammer, Helen Mirren, Billy Porter and Amy Schumer.



A number of country stars have been a part of the push to get out the vote this election season. Earlier in the week, Dan + Shay revealed that they’re performing as part of the non-partisan CBS special, Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy.



Superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have also been vocal proponents of voter participation, and recently voted early as part of a social media challenge from former first lady Michelle Obama.



Biden’s “I Will Vote” campaign concert will bring in performances from a number of different locations, incorporating both live and pre-taped segments. The event will take place this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can attend the event with a donation of any size to the Joe Biden Victory Fund.

By Carena Liptak

