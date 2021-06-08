Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett drop out of CMT Awards performances

CMT

Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett are no longer performing at the CMT Awards.

The country stars took to social media to share the news, with Gabby citing “personal circumstances” as the reason she is unable to perform at the show, where she was set to collaborate with Lady A and Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell is now on the bill for the performance.

“I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see y’all on the road this summer,” the “I Hope” hitmaker shares alongside a fireworks-filled photo from her performance at the 2020 CMT Awards.

Maren revealed via Instagram Stories that due to a scheduling conflict, she will not be performing withJP Saxe as originally planned. The two released the duet “Line by Line” earlier this year. Ingrid Andress is now slated to take the stage with the pop singer.

“I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!” she writes.

Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert are among the extensive list of performers at the CMT Awards, airing tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET.

