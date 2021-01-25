Maren Morris, Carly Pearce & more welcome CMT Next Women of Country 2021 class

CMT

CMT has unveiled the 10 up-and-coming artists named to its Next Women of Country class of 2021 — Tenille Arts, TikTok star Priscilla Block, Brittney Spencer, Hannah Dasher, Ashland Craft, Reyna Roberts, Harper Grae, MacKenzie Porter, trio Chapel Heart, and Sacha.

Launched in 2013, the annual program aims to elevate rising female artists in the genre. The new inductees were welcomed in by Next Women of Country alums Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton and others this weekend on CMT Hot 20 Countdown.

All of the artists in the 2021 class will perform during the online special CMT Presents: Next Women of Country Class of 2021, hosted by Caylee Hammack, Rissi Palmer and Lauren Alaina, Tuesday night on CMT’s YouTube and Facebook pages at 5 p.m. ET.

“We are stronger together than we are apart as women in the music business and in the country music business, especially,” Rissi professes in the trailer for the special.

The artists’ videos will also be played in rotation on the CMT Equal Play channel on Pluto TV that devotes its 24/7 programming to a 50/50 male and female playlist.

Additional NWOC alumni include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.