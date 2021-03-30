Maren Morris calls third album "the happiest thing I’ve ever made"

ABC

Maren Morris is in her happy place as she preps her upcoming album.

The cross-genre star turned to TikTok on Tuesday to reveal that she’s halfway through making her third studio album in what appears to be a beach setting.

Maren shared a video of a gray ocean set against a mountain backdrop, with whale tails visible in the distance rising from the water, alongside clips of herself giving the peace sign to the camera while in the recording booth and venturing on a sunset ride with husband Ryan Hurd.

“Album 3 has been fun. Probably the happiest thing I’ve ever made,” she says, captioning the video, “the only upside to not touring: I make more songs.”

Maren’s forthcoming project follows the success of 2019’s GIRL, which spawned a pair of #1 hits with the title track and Grammy nominated “The Bones.” The latter spent multiple weeks at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart and crossed over to Billboard Adult Contemporary and Adult Top 40 charts.

By Cillea Houghton

