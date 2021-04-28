Maren Morris announced as a headlining act for 2021 Pilgrimage Fest

ABC

Maren Morris is one of the artists booked as a headliner for the all-genre, two-day Pilgrimage Fest, which is taking place September 25-26 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Other leading acts scheduled to appear are Cage the Elephant, Dave Matthews Band and The Black Keys. A number of other country and country-adjacent performers will appear across the event’s five stages, including Tanya Tucker, Hailey Whitters, Valerie June and Morgan Wade.

Billboard first shared news of the return of Pilgrimage Fest, which did not take place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to a lengthy musical line-up, this year’s event will feature 35 local restaurants and cafes, 20 food trucks and a beer hall.

A portion of the tickets sales also benefit the Recording Academy’s philanthropic branch, MusiCares, as well as local not-for-profit organization Friends of Franklin Parks. Two-day general admission passes as well as VIP packages go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Pilgrimage Fest announcement comes on the heels of a busy few weeks for Maren, who was named Female Artist of the Year for the second year running at the 2021 ACM Awards earlier this month. She and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, also performed their duet, “Chasing After You,” which is currently at country radio.

