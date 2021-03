A California stuntman says he soaked in a kiddie pool full of bean dip for 24 hours to promote an L.A. restaurant that’s been struggling amid the pandemic. Hunter Ray Barker says Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth is one of his favorites so he hosted a tailgate block party as a fundraiser. Barker says his stunts always edge on the side of absurdity if it can make a couple people laugh. He says he just wants turn a few more people into lifelong customers of Los Toros.