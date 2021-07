People on TikTok claim you can get your teeth a lot whiter if you scrub them with Mr. Clean MAGIC ERASERS. A study in 2015 actually found Magic Erasers CAN remove stains from your teeth, but most experts say it’s NOT something to try. One dentist talked about it on YouTube and said it’s like scrubbing your teeth with really fine sandpaper. So if her teeth look white, it might be because she stripped all the enamel off.