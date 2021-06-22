“Made for You”: Jake Owen & hit songwriters to perform at Ryman Auditorium

Matt Paskert

Jake Owen is giving back to the songwriters who helped shape his career, and paying it forward to the CMA Foundation in the process.

On July 15, the singer will headline “Jake Owen & Friends: A Concert Made for You” at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

The one-night-only show features Jake performing his catalogue of hit songs alongside the writers who crafted them, including “Homemade,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Down to the Honkytonk” and the recent chart-topper, “Made for You.” Fans can also expect surprises throughout the night.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the CMA Foundation and their efforts to bring music education programs into schools across the country.

“Being able to play the Ryman Auditorium is always going to be special, but to be able to share the stage with some of the people who helped shape my career with their songs is something that I will remember forever,” Jake shares in a statement. “This ‘Made for You’ concert is made for country music fans, and it’s going to be a special way to be a part of the shows that are welcoming live music back to Nashville.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

