Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye expecting first child

ABC

Taylor Dye is pregnant!

The singer, who is one half of the duo Maddie & Tae, is expecting her first child with her husband, hit songwriter Josh Kerr, next year.

The couple announced the news via Instagram on Sunday night. Taylor shared a series of photos that show Josh cradling her baby bump, revealing they are expecting a baby girl by munching into pieces of a pink cake with a sign displaying the word “girl” in pink lettering.

“Mom and dad,” Taylor writes alongside the photos with a white heart emoji. “Baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love.”

“@taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr,” Josh shares in his celebratory post.

Among those to congratulate the couple were Taylor’s band mate, Maddie Marlow, who cheered in the comment section, “Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER.”

Taylor and Josh wed in February 2021. Maddie & Tae earned their second #1 country song in 2020 with “Die From a Broken Heart.

