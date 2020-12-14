Maddie & Tae performing on ‘Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Celebration’

Joseph Llanes

Maddie & Tae are celebrating Christmas at the happiest place on earth.

The duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye are performing a pair of Christmas classics, “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” on Disney Park’s Magical Christmas Celebration, airing on Christmas Day on ABC at 10.m. ET.

Hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess and actress and dancer Julianne Hough, the special also features performances by Tori Kelly with “Let It Snow,” grown-ish star Trevor Jackson singing “The Christmas Song,” Tituss and Julianne delivering “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and more.

The show also includes previews of the upcoming Disney+ film Soul and the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride opening at Epcot next year.

The special comes at the end of a year that saw Maddie & Tae at the top of the country charts with their number-one hit, “Die from a Broken Heart” that’s on their sophomore album, The Way It Feels.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Cillea Houghton

