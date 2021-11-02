Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Is Making A Pre-Pandemic Return

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to make a full comeback this year after being forced to comply with extensive COVID-19 regulations last year. Crowds will once again line the New York City parade route and human handlers will be used to pull along the giant helium balloons after vehicles were utilized in 2020. When the parade steps off later this month, it will feature 28 floats, 36 inflatables, and 15 giant character balloons. It will also include Baby Yoda for the first time. Of course, Santa Claus will be there at the end of the parade, as is tradition.