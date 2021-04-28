Last week the price per thousand board feet of lumber soared to an all-time high of $1,188, according to Random Lengths. Since the onset of the pandemic, lumber has shot up a whopping 232%.
Why? Well supply, which is already backlogged, simply can’t catch up as demand continues to grow with the start of the home building and home renovation seasons.
By Remy |
Lumber Prices Reach All Time High
