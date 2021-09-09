Luke Combs thanks fans and family in grateful CMA Awards nominations post

Connie Chronuk/ABC

There’s nothing like waking up to the news of multiple 2021 CMA Awards nominations, which Luke Combs got to experience Thursday.

Luke is up for the night’s biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year, along with Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, for “Forever After All.”

The superstar singer turned to social media to thank everyone who made the nominations possible, including his team members and fellow co-writers.

“WOW. What an amazing thing to wake up to. Thank you @CountryMusic Association for the consideration,” Luke declares, acknowledging “Forever After All” co-writers Drew Parker and Rob Williford. “Shout out to my team, my band & crew, my beautiful wife, my family, and last but not least, the FANS.”

“Forever After All,” which was inspired by Luke’s wife, Nicole, was an instant success following its 2020 debut, leaping to the #2 slot on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 behind Ariana Grande‘s “Positions.” It also reached the pinnacle spot on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

Luke ties with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young, who also have three nominations apiece. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead all nominees, with five each, including Entertainer of the Year.

The 2021 CMA Awards premiere on November 10 on ABC.

