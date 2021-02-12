Luke Combs teases the release of a live concert film: “Man, I miss live music”

ABC/Image Group LA

With the return of in-person, large-scale live music still far in the future, Luke Combs took to social media this week to commiserate with his fans and offer something to tide them over.

“Sure I’m not the only one, but man, I miss live music,” the singer tweeted. “So I got to thinking — my team recorded the shows on my last tour. What would y’all think about me posting a full show to watch? All the camera angles and everything. Thought it may be pretty cool.”

The run in question is Luke’s 2019 Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, a trek named for the anthemic, chart-topping single that he put out in May of that year. It was the first single off his record-breaking, hit sophomore project, What You See is What You Get, which would arrive in full that November.

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” was the first of four chart-topping singles to come off of What You See is What You Get, followed by “Even Though I’m Leavin’,” “Does to Me” and “Lovin’ on You.”



“Does to Me” was a collaboration with Eric Church, and the album also included a Brooks & Dunn duet, “1, 2 Many.”

Luke hasn’t yet shared many details about the release of his concert film footage. He didn’t indicate whether it would be free to watch, nor did he tell fans how they can watch it. However, the singer did share a date for his upcoming show.

“Maybe the night of Feb. 18?” he suggested in his Twitter message.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.