Luke Combs takes "Better Together" to #1

Luke Combs has scored his 10th consecutive #1 single with “Better Together.”

The romantic song tops the Billboard Country Airplay chart this week, continuing the superstar’s #1 streak with previous singles including “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does to Me” featuring Eric Church and “Lovin’ On You.”

This marks the first time an artist has accumulated 10 straight #1 hits on the chart.

Additionally, Luke’s sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, was recently certified double platinum by the RIAA.

“Better Together” is one of five new songs featured on the deluxe edition of the album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, which debuted at #1 on the all-encompassing Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts after its October 2020 release.

The success of “Better Together” comes after “Forever After All” debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning Luke the distinction of having the highest entrance for a male country solo artist in the chart’s history.

By Cillea Houghton

