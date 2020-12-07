Luke Combs says diversity in country music "would only be a positive thing"

ABC

Luke Combs is opening up about the importance of diversity in country music.

“I think country music can stand to be more diverse. I think that would only be a positive thing,” Luke says on an upcoming episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather, after Rather asks Luke about his thoughts on the genre’s reputation for being “white man’s music.”

Luke also acknowledges, “the majority of country music is derived from African-American music.”

The chart-topping singer goes on to say that country music has long served as a constant support system for him, and that he’s “upset” knowing that Black artists in the genre may not feel that same sense of acceptance.

“I think the climate of country music has helped me in so many ways and it’s upsetting that there are people that I consider my peers who happen to be Black Americans who don’t feel like country music provides them as much of that safe space or as much of a welcoming place as it does to me, and that’s a problem,” Luke continues. “If they feel like they’re not welcomed into this community then absolutely that’s something that needs to be addressed.”

Luke’s full interview with Rather airs on January 13 on AXS TV at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

