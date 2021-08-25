Luke Combs reprises characters from past music videos in his retro “Cold As You”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Combs tells a timeless story of heartbreak, loneliness and finally, new love in the music video for his current single, “Cold As You.” The clip follows a guy who’s recently been dumped as he sits at a diner counter, dejectedly sipping on a drink and nursing his heartache.

Over the course of the video, the situation improves: He finds a jukebox, first of all, and gets dancing to a country song to help ease the pain — likely Willie Nelson’s “Whiskey River,” if the video’s story line is following the lyrics of the song. Though his ex returns and makes a bid to rekindle their romance, Luke ultimately turns her down, opting instead to get to know somebody new that he meets at the bar.

And although there’s plenty at the surface to pique viewers’ interest, longtime fans will notice some extra layers of fun in the video, in which Luke subtly incorporated references to previous music videos and singles, as well as special moments from his career to date.

For example, you might recognize a young boy and girl sharing a milkshake in one of the diner booths in the background: The same actors that play young versions of the country superstar and his wife Nicole in the music video for his 2020 single, “Lovin’ on You.”

“My team and I are always keeping the fans in mind with everything we do and the fact that we were able to implement so many ‘Easter eggs,’ including characters from my past music videos, was really cool,” Luke comments.

“Cold as You” is currently inside country radio’s top twenty. If it goes to number one, it’ll be Luke’s 12th consecutive song to do so, following his latest chart-topper, “Forever After All.”

