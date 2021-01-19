Luke Combs performing at Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show

ABC

Luke Combs is combining his love of music and NASCAR with a headlining performance at the Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show next month, serving as the kick-off event for the NASCAR Cup Series and the 63rd annual The Great American Race.

“I grew up watching the NASCAR race every Sunday with my granddad; that was our thing. I never could have imagined back then that I’d be playing the Daytona 500 one day, so this is super awesome and is something I’m really looking forward to,” Luke says in a statement.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Luke will perform for a limited, socially-distanced audience at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Other safety protocols include mandatory face coverings, non-contact temperature checks, and hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the venue.

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker are among the other country artists who have performed at the Daytona 500 Pre-Race Show.

The pre-show event will air on February 14 on Fox at 2:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.